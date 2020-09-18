Tension in Ladakh: Commander-level talks between India and China over next 2-3 days – Sutra | Tension in Ladakh: India-China will hold talks at Corps Commander level in the next 2-3 days

New Delhi – Over the next 2-3 days there will be talks between India and China on the tension between East Ladakh and the Corps Commander session. According to this news from major government sources, the agenda and topic of this conversation will remain the same as was decided at the high-level meeting in the presence of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat. According to the information, during the talks at the core commanders’ level, India will push for the withdrawal and de-escalation work to be completed simultaneously on behalf of China.

High government sources cite reports that India and China will be in core commander talks for the next 2-3 days. The same agenda and issue will be raised by India at this meeting, which was decided after discussion in a high-level meeting that also included NSA Ajit Doval and CDS General Bipin Rawat. High government sources have also stated that at the meeting of the two core commanders, India can insist that the withdrawal and de-escalation be carried out simultaneously by the Chinese side in eastern Ladakh.

Previously, China declined to set a date for nuclear command-level talks in Ladakh. But according to media reports, NSA Ajit Doval and his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi were scheduled to meet at the meeting of the BRICS national security advisers on Thursday evening or Friday morning at the meeting of the BRICS countries and the CID was expected to reveal ancillary activity some clarity on the conversation between the level of the core commander. However, the State Department had made it clear that no separate meeting was scheduled for either side. Previously, there was information that the talks on nuclear command level were proposed on September 16 or 17, but this was not confirmed by China.

