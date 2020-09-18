The company operating the private train determines the fare itself, there is no interference from the government and the railways. private company decides itself, no government intervention

There will be rules like flight

According to a report, the Chairman of the Railway Council, UK Yadav, has said that private companies will be free to charge passengers according to their own fares. On the route where the bus and the airline are already, it should be taken into account that the fare is not high. Other than this, there will be no government interference on this rate. Similar rules also apply to flights, where airlines charge their own fares.

Many companies are showing interest

VK Yadav said several companies, including Alstom, Bombardier Inc, GMR Infrastructure Ltd and Adani Enterprises Ltd, have expressed interest in the project. If all goes to plan, this project could generate an investment of $ 7.5 billion over the next 5 years. Currently, there are plans to run passenger trains to 109 departure destinations via 151 trains. Apart from this, it is also being considered to privatize the stations in Delhi and Mumbai.

What is going on?

More than 25 million people travel by train every day, according to a report. Traveling by train is not only comfortable, but also very cheap. The poor part of the country is more dependent on it. In such a situation, people fear that if private companies start their own arbitrariness, the rent will become very expensive. In such a situation, the poor and middle class will be most affected. On the other hand, if they have no option other than the railways, because buses and flights are more expensive in comparison.

Preparation for taking user fee as well

User prepares to collect fees on Indian Railway Airport lines. If you take a train from busy stations after this rail schedule, you will have to pay more than the passenger fare. These costs are automatically increased in the ticket as soon as you enter the name of the station.