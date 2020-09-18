The heat continues, Haryana Punjab has registered an above-average maximum temperature. Maximum temperatures above normal in Haryana Punjab

New Delhi. In Haryana and Punjab, people are confronted with heat. The maximum temperature in both states was above normal on Thursday. According to the Meteorological Department, Narnaul in Haryana recorded 38.5 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 38.3 degrees Celsius and Hisar maximum temperature at 38 degrees Celsius. Ambala registered 36.2 degrees Celsius and Karnal 35.2 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the capital of Haryana and Punjab, registered a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius. Patiala in Punjab registered 36 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 36 degrees Celsius and Ludhiana maximum temperatures of 36.6 degrees Celsius. According to the meteorological forecast, no rain is expected in most places in Haryana and Punjab and dry weather is expected for the next two to three days.

However, there is news of relief for the people of Delhi-NCR who suffer from heat and humidity. According to the Meteorological Service, light rain is expected on Friday and Saturday during the humid summer. This can provide some relief from heat and even a partial temperature drop. However, there are no longer any high hopes for the monsoon on its way to farewell. There is no chance of heavy rain.

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed