The Kejriwal government announces that schools will be closed to all students in Delhi until October 5th. COVID-19: Delhi Kejriwal govt announces schools in Delhi will remain closed to all students until October 5th

New Delhi: Given the increasing cases of Corona, Arvind Kejriwal’s government in Delhi has issued a new order to open the school. The Delhi government says that given the current location of Kovid 19’s schools in Delhi will be closed to all students until October 5th.

