The Kovid-19 vaccine may be available in India in November, pending approval: RDIF CEO | India May Get Coronavirus Vaccine By November This Year Pending RDIF CEO Approval

New Delhi. The coronavirus (Kovid-19) epidemic has gotten out of hand in India. Meanwhile, everyone’s eyes are on the vaccine. Work is underway in this direction and the vaccine is expected to be available to humans soon. Meanwhile, the co-chairman and managing director of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories GV Prasad and RDIF CEO Kirill Dimitrev informed of the work being done on the vaccine. He said work is underway to provide a vaccine to India at the earliest.

According to an India Today report, GV Prasad said, “We have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Russian Development Investigation Fund (RDIF). The vaccine (Sputnik-V) is expected to be brought to India as soon as possible. A lot of work is being done on the vaccine and each company works in its own way. We have partnered with RDIF. We thought these were good signals. We try to achieve this in the shortest possible time. We need the approval of the Drug Controller General of India for the trial. It will take time, it could take months. Prasad has described the Russian vaccine as very good.

On the other hand, RDIF CEO Kirill Damitrev said, “We are confident that India will play an important role in the fight against Kovid-19. Make in India has boosted the Indian pharmaceutical sector. At the same time, Dmitrev said of the questions raised about the Russian vaccine that it is just propaganda from Western countries. The Russian vaccine is based on a human cell. Western vaccines have not been tested and competitors are only trying to attack. This vaccine is safe and advanced. He said the delivery could happen in November, once the approval is given. After this, more than 40,000 people will receive the vaccine. He also said we have followed a strict process, like in India.

