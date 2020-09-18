The second wave of Corona caused a stroke in Europe, WHO said – the situation is serious, the highest number of deaths in October, November. Cronavirus: WHO warns of ‘very serious situation’ in Europe

Updated: Friday, September 18, 2020, 9:14 AM [IST]

Geneva. Earlier this year, the coronavirus epidemic caused widespread damage in Europe. Now this virus is ready to wreak havoc here. The World Health Organization (WHO) has now issued another warning against Europe. The WHO has said that the number of corona cases in Europe is increasing rapidly. In such a situation, the situation here becomes very ‘serious’. The WHO says the number of cases of infection with Kovid-19 is rapidly increasing. European governments must strictly implement local measures.

WHO calls for strict lockdown

The WHO has again appealed against the lockdown in its statement. The WHO says a lockdown is badly needed to prevent the second wave of the Corona epidemic in Europe. WHO regional director Hans Klug said in a press conference on Thursday that what was about to happen in Europe had now been warned long ago. Klug is the head of the WHO in Europe. Hans Klug: ‘The cases that are now discussed every week are exactly the same as in March in Europe. Last week, the weekly number of infected patients in the region reached 300,000 patients. He has said the number of new cases has increased by 10 percent in half of the European countries in the last two weeks. According to Klug, there are seven of these countries where the number of new cases has doubled in the same period.

Most deaths will happen

Klug said the strict lockdown in the spring and summer was one of the reasons that mitigated the corona’s impact. In his words, “Our efforts, our sacrifice, brought all the colors. Cases were lowest in June. The number of cases has increased in September and it should be considered an alarm. He said the increase in numbers is also because test size has increased, but even after that, the way the cases are increasing, it is clear that the transition is rapidly increasing across the region. Klug said in an interview with AFP news agency two days ago that the number of daily deaths from Kovid-19 in October and November in Europe will also increase.

