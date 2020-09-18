Trump wishes Prime Minister Modi a happy birthday, said ‘great leader and loyal friend’, share this photo | Donald Trump wishes ‘great leader, loyal friend’ Narendra Modi on 70th birthday, see Tweets

‘Today will be a new history here’

Significantly, in February of this year, before a crowd of millions gathered to welcome the US President on his first visit to India at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, the two leaders greeted each other by holding hands and saying dat Today new history is being written here.

‘Me and Modi will defeat the invisible enemy together’

It is known that this is not the first time that Trump has called Prime Minister Modi as his friend, before America had asked to donate a fan to India for the fight against Corona, they had also said that I am Proud to say that the United States fans will donate to their friend India. We stand behind India and PM Modi during this epidemic. We also collaborate on vaccine development. Together we will defeat this invisible enemy.

Narendra Modi is my very good friend: Trump

Trump said the Kovid-19 vaccine will likely develop by the end of this year. He said: ‘I recently returned from India and we are working with India. Indians are in the US in large numbers and many of the people you are talking about are developing vaccines. Excellent scientist and researcher. Trump had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi his very close friend.