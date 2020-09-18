Unlock4: Know which states are opening schools from Monday, where classes are not yet running. unlock 4 schools reopening September 21 List of states resuming classes

Schools that open with conditions in these states

Classes will resume for the next 15 days for students of grades 9 and 12 from Monday in Assam. After assessing the situation after 15 days, the state government will make a decision on whether to continue or discontinue classes.

Madhya Pradesh’s 9th to 12th primary schools will open from September 21. In this regard, the School Education Department has issued instructions to follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the center.

Schools in Andhra Pradesh will also open from September 21. Here, 50 percent teaching and 50 percent non-teaching staff can be called up at school. Every pupil from grade 9 to 12 can go to school after written permission from their parents. Schools in Jammu and Kashmir will also partially reopen from September 21.

Schools remain closed in Delhi, Haryana

Arvind Kejriwal’s government in Delhi has issued a new order to open the school. The Delhi government has said that given the current location of Kovid 19’s, schools in Delhi will remain closed to all students until October 5.

Students in Haryana can come to the school for any help, but classes are not yet starting. Two government schools have been opened in Karnal and Sonipat in Haryana. These will also be revised.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that schools and colleges cannot be opened in September or October due to increasing corona cases. Apart from this, no schools are opening in Uttar Pradesh either.

Schools are also not opening in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government has decided not to open the school from September 21. Currently, schools are completely closed until September 30. No announcement has yet been made to open schools in Jharkhand from September 21.

Schools in Rajasthan will also not open from September 21. Only children from class 9 to 12 can go for guidance with written permission from parents.

The Gujarat government has decided not to open any schools in the state even after September 21. Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama told reporters that this decision was made in view of the current situation in Corona.