Unrest in Lok Sabha over Anurag Thakur’s comment about Nehru, said Adhir Ranjan – Who is this Chokra | opposition protests over Anurag Thakur Nehru Gandhi Remarks in Lok Sabha

Question started about the PM Cares fund

In the Lok Sabha, Congressman Manish Tiwari questioned the PM Cares Fund created before the Corona crisis, saying that the name of PM Cares Fund is associated with the Prime Minister’s organization. In such a situation, my question is whether it would not be more appropriate for this fund to be established by law rather than to create a public trust. When Anurag Thakur got up to answer, he even mentioned Jawaharlal Nehru and Sonia Gandhi.

What did Anurag Thakur say?

While answering to Manish Tiwari, Anurag Thakur said: – Tell congress that the PM is questioning Cares Fund, why has the fund created by Jawaharlal Nehar not registered to date? In 1948, in a royal style, Nehru ordered the creation of the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. You have formed a trust for only one family, the Gandhi family. If Sonia Gandhi was appointed president, it must be investigated, then milk from milk becomes water or water. He said the country has given money to the PM Cares Fund, but the opposition is insulting these people by protesting.

Impatient Ranjan angry at Anurag Thakur’s comment

After this comment from Anurag Thakur, the Congress began to create a ruckus. The leader of the Parliamentary Party of Congress, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, said Pandit Nehru came from where he was in the debate. Did we mention Prime Minister Modi? Where did this Chokra of Himachal come from, something speaks. Congressmen shouted slogans during this time. After this, the Speaker suspended the proceedings because of the commotion. Due to the uproar, the home procedure had to be postponed again.