Within a day, more than 96 thousand new cases of corona, more than 52 lakh cases. coronavirus in india rises to 5214678 on Friday

New Delhi. The coronavirus (Covid-19) in India is not taking the name of havoc. Now the number of contamination cases has exceeded 52 lakh. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 96,424 new cases have been reported in the country and 1,174 patients have died in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases has now risen to 52,14,678, including 10.17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 fines / dismissals / migrated cases and 84,372 deaths.

