Actress Himani Shivpuri, who was hit by Corona, was released from the hospital. Himani Shivpuri was released from the hospital after a positive test for the coronavirus

India

oi-bhavna pandey

| Published: Saturday, September 19, 2020, 5:40 PM [IST]

Mumbai. Bollywood’s famed actress Himani Shivpuri, who was hospitalized in Mumbai after being hit by Corona in recent days, was released from the hospital on Saturday. Himani had mild symptoms of corona, but due to other illnesses, including sugar, Aititan Himani Shivpuri was hospitalized on September 12. However, the actress’s Corona report is not yet negative.

Corona Vaccine: Not just Oxford, these 6 vaccines have also reached stage three of the trial

The 59-year-old actress underwent treatment for coronavirus at Holy Spirit Hospital in Mumbai. In an interview with PTI news agency, Himani said doctors have advised her to stay in home isolation as her health improves. Himani Shivpuri stated that “my health is improving and the doctors suggested that I be in home isolation for 15 days and then get myself corona tested again.”

The actor thanked doctors and other medical personnel for their service. He thanked his fans for their wishes. Let me tell you, Himani Shivpuri recently shot in front of the pack opposite the comedy show Happu. All guidelines were followed on the set of the show, despite Himani falling victim to Corona infection. Himani has a three-decade career in the film and television industry. He has worked in Hum Aapke Hain Kaun .., Raja, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Khamoshi, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Biwi No.1, Hum Saath Saath Saath Hain, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and many movies.

Actress Himani Shivpuri hospitalized in Corona, Mumbai

First coronavirus vaccine from Russia on August 12, knows all about it

Ravi Kishan started the day by singing ‘Jai Bomb Bhole’ with Charas: Anurag Kashyap

Court prohibits release of Amitabh Bachchan’s movie ‘Jhund’, knows why Sushant case: drug supplier Rahil Vishram sent to prison for 14 days, these revelations regarding Bollywood made in front of NCB Anurag Kashyap said Ravi Kishan also drinks Charas Ravi Kishan MP now hit back with Charas saying ‘Jai Bam Bhole’: Anurag Kashyap arrested Bollywood actor for selling drugs, Javed Akhtar took action under NDPS Act for nepotism in film industry Impossible, said about drugs – I got it only talked about it … The most beautiful movie city in the country is made in UP, CM Yogi Adityanath declares Sonam Kapoor’s husband ‘ugly’, after which the actress got angry, the actress gave This answer was Mile Naa Mile Hum: What is it happened to the movie where Kangana’s hero was Chirag Paswan? What PM Modi Said In Kangna’s ‘Movie Mafia’ Karan Johar’s Birthday Wish Answer: ‘I’m not a fighter if anyone can prove I’m giving up on Twitter’. Bid for family

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed