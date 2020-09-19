After six months, the schools open from Monday, classes are only given according to these guidelines. Schools in some states will resume classes from the Sept. 21 guidelines

These guidelines must be accepted to open a school

From September 21, schools will open in many states, but not only the school management but also the students will have to accept many conditions. According to the main points in it – students need the written consent of the parent to go to school. There will be no Abensley or an event where students gather. Cafeterias do not open and swimming pools are closed. Classes are advised to be held in an open area. Schools will run at 50 percent capacity, which means that only half of the students can attend. The online classes will continue. Upon arrival at school, there is a mandatory thermal screening and hand cleaning. All classes will have to be cleaned regularly. No employee or student with symptoms like Kovid will be allowed entry.

Classes begin in these states

The center has allowed the opening of the schools in accordance with the guidelines. However, the final decision must be made by the states. In such a situation, from September 21, ie Monday, educational activity will be seen in schools in some states of the country, then schools will be closed in some states. Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh have decided to resume classes. Government governments have issued separate guidelines for resuming classes. The refurbishment of classrooms and chairs will be adjusted to maintain the distance between students.

Classes will not continue in many states yet

Arvind Kejriwal’s government in Delhi has said that given the current status of Kovid 19’s, schools in Delhi will be closed to all students until October 5. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that schools and colleges cannot be opened at the moment due to increasing corona cases. Apart from this, no schools are opening in Uttar Pradesh either.

The Uttarakhand government has decided not to open the school from September 21. Schools are currently completely closed until September 30th. No announcement has yet been made to open schools in Jharkhand from September 21. Schools in Rajasthan will also not open from September 21. The Gujarat government has decided not to open any schools in the state, even after September 21.