Anand Mahindra will donate a tractor to Bhuyanya, who has been digging the canal for 30 years, said – I’ll be lucky. Anand Mahindra donates a tractor to Laungi Bhuiyan from Bihar, who has been digging the canal for 30 years

Twitter user appealed to tractor

On Saturday, a Twitter user tagged Anand Mahindra, writing, ‘Gaya Ke Loongi Majhi has dug the channel after 30 years of his life. They still don’t want anything but a tractor. They have told me they will be of great help if they get a tractor. My requirement from Anand Mahindra is to honor the cloves, they will feel proud. ‘

Anand Mahindra said – tell us how we can reach you

Commenting on this tweet, Anand Mahindra wrote: ‘It will be my privilege to give them a tractor. As you know, I tweeted that I think the clove channel is no less than Taj Mahal or Pyramid. We will be proud to give Langi a tractor, tell us how we can reach you. Let’s say Longi Bhuiyan, a resident of the village of Kothelwa, lived with his son, daughter-in-law and wife. In the absence of irrigation in the cultivation of forest sections, used only to grow corn and gram.

Son goes to town in search of work

The son moved to another city in search of work, most of the men in the village work only in other states. Gradually, more than half of the village’s population moved to the state for work. Meanwhile, the cloves go to the forest to graze goats and thought that if the water reaches the village, the migration of people will stop and people will start producing all the crops in the fields.

Started breaking mountains 30 years ago

30 years ago, the mountain had to be breached, then he wandered all over the forest creating a DPR map to bring Gangetha Mountain and the rainwater that had stopped on the mountain to his village. According to the same chart, when he was given time during the day, he started building the canal and after 30 years his hard work paid off and the canal was completely finished. The rainwater is stored in a pond in the village, from where it has been used for irrigation.