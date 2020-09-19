Anurag Kashyap said Ravi Kishan also drank charas, now the MP hit back. Anurag Kashyap said Ravi Kishan also drank charas, now the MP has reversed

Ravikhan said – It’s no secret that …

MP Ravi Kishan said I did not expect such words from Anurag Kashyap. It is no secret that I am a devotee of Shiva and that is why I recite his name. I am sorry he did not support me in this fight against drugs. BJP MP Ravikishan went on to say that someone would say I smoked and now I am clean only because I am a minister, which I am not.

Ravi Kishan started the day by singing ‘Jai Bomb Bhole’ with Charas: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap said “Ravikishan used to drink charas”

It is worth noting that Anurag Kashyap mentioned in an interview that Ravi Kishan acted in his previous movie ‘Mukkabaaz’ and that his day starts with Jai Shiv Shankar, Jai Bum Bhole. He speaks Jai Shiva Shambhu and is one of those who drink a lot of charas. Everyone knows this. The whole world knows. There will be no man in the movie industry who does not know that Ravi Kishan smokes. Maybe he left after becoming a minister now.

Anurag Kashyap Boleman I do not condemn Ravi because I have never seen Charas as a drug. Based on this, it can be said that the drug is consumed. Ravikishan’s work was never affected by the taking of charas, he has always done his job well. The consumption of hash did not render them useless or fierce. He didn’t do anything that people associate with drugs. Anurag said that despite using charas, I have a problem when Ravikishan talks about ethics over drugs.