Anurag Thakur said about PM Care Fund CAG audit- Are the cons ready for audit of all trusts? | Anurag Thakur said about PM Care Fund CAG audit- Opposition ready to audit all trusts?

Saturday, September 19, 2020

New Delhi. The monsoon session of the House of Representatives on Friday witnessed fierce commotion. After which the House of Representatives had to be suspended. On Friday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur in the Lok Sabha provided detailed information on the PM Care Fund (PM-CARES FUND), along with the demand for CAG audit of PM Care Fund.

Anurag Thakur said the PM-Care Fund is absolutely transparent. It was established by law. It is registered under the 1908 Act as a trust. An independent accountant is appointed, the same accountant who controls the PM National Aid Fund. No one is forced to donate to this fund.

Ready to check all family-run trusts?

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said in the Lok Sabha that the PM-CARES fund is a public charity, so it was suggested that CAG audit is not required, but those seeking CAG audit for this trust can. of the family?

Opposition also insults these people by protesting

Anurag Singh Thakur said the PM Cares Fund is resisting, but there must be some logic behind this protest. Anurag Kashyap said on Friday that in the PM Cares Fund from the poor to the rich, MPs, MLAs, young children, retired teachers, the elderly, freedom fighters, etc. have given their accumulated capital to fight the epidemic, but these people are protesting against Is also insulting Referring to the PM Cares Fund, Thakur said he (the opposition) went to court on this issue, but the court turned down his speech.

