Arrested journalists, Chinese and Nepalese nationals also provided China with information about police intelligence. Journalist Rajeev Sharma was arrested for passing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence

New Delhi: Police arrested freelance journalist Rajiv Sharma during a major crackdown in the capital, Pitampura. This action was taken by the police under the Official Secret Act. It is alleged that Rajiv Sharma used to give sensitive information related to India to Chinese spy agencies. Two foreign nationals were also arrested by the police team with him. Also, the rest of the information is extracted by interrogating them.

In the case on Saturday, Delhi police reported that journalist Rajiv Sharma was constantly providing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence services. He is also arrested along with a Chinese woman and his Nepalese colleague who provided him with money through shell companies. Some sensitive documents relating to the defense have also been found.

According to Delhi police, Rajiv was arrested on September 14 and presented to a magistrate on September 15. The suspect was sent to the police for 6 days. Rajiv’s bail request will be heard in Patiala House Court on September 22. Sharma is reported to have worked for United News of India, The Tribune, Free Press Journal, Sakal and other newspapers and media institutions.

