As TRS Increases Modi’s Government Difficulty Over Agricultural Accounts Will Protest In Rajya Sabha Telangana Rashtra Samithi Won’t Vote For Agricultural Accounts 2020

New Delhi: After passing the bill related to agriculture in the Lok Sabha, it is now being introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. In such a situation, it is a major challenge for the Modi government to pass it in the Senate, because it is seen that opposition parties are unanimous about this bill. Now the Telangana Rashtra Samithi has also come against the law. At the same time, it is described as an injustice to farmers.

Chief Minister of Telangana and Chairman of TRS KK Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) said on Saturday that we will oppose the bill proposed by the Modi government. According to him, these farm accounts will do much injustice to farmers. People who are connected to the business community will also benefit. In such a situation, he has asked all his MPs to oppose the bill.

According to KCR, the public consumption bills stated that farmers could sell their produce anywhere in the country, but in fact the bill would allow merchants to buy produce anywhere in the country. He asked whether it is possible for farmers to take their small produce to faraway regions, bear heavy transport costs and sell it at a good price? According to him, this bill will in no way benefit farmers, so it should be resisted.

There was a split in the NDA

Let me tell you that in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, two bills related to agriculture were passed. After this, the NDA’s longtime ally Shiromani Akali Dal also opposed it and his party’s minister, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, resigned from the cabinet. At the same time, other parties, including Congress, had walked out of the House instead of demanding a vote.

