Bollywood Actor Arrested for Selling Drugs, Action Under NDPS Law. ‘ABCD’ famous Kishore Shetty arrested by Mangaluru CCB in Bollywood News Hindi drug case

India

oi-Pallavi Kumari

| Published: Saturday, September 19, 2020, 3:01 PM [IST]

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) continues to investigate drug addiction in Bollywood during the investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Meanwhile, Bollywood’s young actor and dance choreographer Kishore Shetty has been arrested. Kishore Shetty was booked on Saturday (September 19) by the Crime Branch (CCB) of Mangaluru Police. Kishore Shetty is accused of supplying and possessing drugs.

Action Taken Under NDPS Act

Kishore Shetty is interrogated on a charge of horse trading. According to police sources, Kishore delivered drugs from Mumbai to Mangaluru. The FIR against Kishore Shetty is registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act). Explain that in the case of drugs, there is also a 20-year sentence under the NDPS Act. After being arrested in this act, it becomes difficult to meet Bell.

According to the news, Vikash, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner, will soon be giving a press conference on this whole issue. Aside from the DPS law on Kishore Shetty, what are the other streams, it hasn’t been revealed yet.

Kishore Shetty has worked in the movie ABCD

Kishore Shetty worked as an actor in Bollywood’s famous choreographer and filmmaker Remo D’Souza’s film ABCD. Apart from this, Kishore was also part of the reality show Dance India Dance. Kishore became famous through the reality show Dance India Dance.

Here the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is involved in the investigation of drug nexus in Bollywood. According to sources, the names of many well-known actors and actresses may be under the remit of NCB investigation. Sushi’s alleged girlfriend and actress Riya Chakraborty and his brother have also been arrested by the NCB in a drug case.

