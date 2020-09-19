CBI Files Indictment in AgustaWestland Case, 15 Charged Including Christian Mitchell | Agusta Westland case CBI files suit against intermediaries Christian Michel James and 14 others

New Delhi. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed suit in the AgustaWestland chopper purchase scam case. There are 15 names including intermediary Christian Michael James and Rajiv Saxena in the purchase. In an additional suit filed by the CBI, alleged broker Christian Mitchell has been accused of bribing officials and politicians in this alleged scam of Rs 3727 crore.

Former Controller General and Auditor Shashikant Sharma is not mentioned in the additional cost sheet submitted by CBI. The CBI had recently requested permission to register a case against former CAG and former Defense Secretary Shashikant Sharma, but the Department of Defense has not yet given approval.

The case concerns the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters for the Indian Air Force in 2010. An agreement was signed between the Anglo-Italian company Agusta-Westland and the Government of India. This deal was canceled in 2014 after it was revealed that a 360 crores bribe had been taken. In this whole case, the middleman Michel is accused of bribing some leaders and officials for the deal. Mitchell was instrumental in the settlement of AgustaWestland.

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You are already signed in