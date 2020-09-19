China Got Confidential News, Thousand Dollars For Information, Learn Full Game From Arrested Journalist Rajiv Sharma | Journalist Rajeev Sharma Arrest transmission of sensitive strategic defense data to China in detail

India

oi-Pallavi Kumari

| Published: Saturday, September 19, 2020, 6:56 PM [IST]

New Delhi: Independent journalist Rajiv Sharma was arrested on September 14, based on information from the Central Intelligence Agency. (Journalist Rajeev Sharma Arrest) Rajeev Sharma arrested under the Official Secrets Act has been arrested. Delhi police have made several revelations about freelance journalist Rajiv Sharma. Delhi police have said secret Ministry of Defense documents have been found from Rajiv Sharma. Police also said Rajiv Sharma provided information on the Indian military’s and government’s border strategy to China’s intelligence agency.

Arrested journalist Rajeev Sharma used to receive a thousand dollars for each information

Syping case: A Chinese and Nepalese citizen, including journalist Rajeev Sharma, was also arrested. Infinity hindi

Delhi police told the news conference that Rajiv Sharma, arrested for providing confidential information to the Chinese, has received Rs 40 lakh in the past year and a half. According to police, Rajiv Sharma was given $ 1000 for all information given to the Chinese.

Delhi police have also reported that Rajiv Sharma used to write about defense issues in the Chinese government newspaper Global Times. In 2016, Rajiv Sharma came into contact with a Chinese agent. Since then he has worked for China’s intelligence service.

Rajiv Sharma was more active between 2016 and 2018

According to Delhi police, Rajiv Sharma continuously sent sensitive information to Chinese intelligence officials from 2016 to 2018. In these two years he was very active. Not only this, he also met with Chinese government officials in different countries and provided information.

Police said Rajeev Sharma and King Shea Singh had given large amounts of money through shell companies. Rajiv Sharma has approximately 40 years of journalistic experience. Rajiv Sharma has worked in such institutions as United News of India, The Tribune, Free Press Journal.

Rajiv Sharma will appear in court on September 22

Rajiv Sharma was arrested on September 14 from his home in Pitampura, Delhi. Rajiv was filed in court on September 15. From where the court sent him into custody for six days. The case was released on bail in Patiala House Court on September 22.

Previously, Delhi police arrested a Chinese woman and her Nepalese partner. Police also recovered several cell phones, laptops and other equipment belonging to the accused.

Jamia Violence: HC asked Delhi Police, have you punished the officers who used violence to students? Major Supreme Court decision, registration of BS-4 diesel vehicles purchased before this date will not be data theft in cyber attack on NIC, only one computer affected: Delhi Police Delhi Violence: Court orders accused to file complaint form, Opposition leaders are dissatisfied with the investigation into the Delhi riots, with which the President met on September 21, the demand for intervention, the former IPS letter to investigate the Delhi riots, what will happen? the BJP leaders are given on ‘permit’? Indictment pages, names of 15 allegations of violence in Delhi: JNU alumnus Omar Khalid sent to court on 10 days police remand Swara Bhaskar, arrested in support of Umar Khalid, arrested in Delhi violence case, trolls demanded release Violence: Delhi police sends subpoena to filmmaker Rahul Roy and Saba Dewan for questioning Delhi riots Case: P Chidambaram cites Delhi riots based on allegations of riots in Delhi: JNU alumnus Omar Khalid arrested, will be in the wagon today Muscle

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed