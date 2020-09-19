Chinese soldiers are starting to faint on the heights of Ladakh from hospital admitted to recovering! | China’s PLA is evacuating its soldiers from heights in the Finger area to the registered hospital in Ladakh

India

oi-richa bajpai

| Updated: Saturday, September 19, 2020, 10:43 AM [IST]

New Delhi. The winter season has started in Ladakh and the conflict between India and China continues even into the fifth month. Many attempts were made to end this confrontation, which started in the summer before winter, but all efforts were inconclusive. Now there are reports that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is passing out from lack of oxygen on the high peaks of Ladakh. Such reports were reported Thursday evening citing military sources. This was confirmed by the authorities on Friday.

Also read: The Indian army gave a strong response to the Chinese media

Weak Chinese soldier on finger 4

The Finger area on the north side of Pangong Tso, where Chinese troops are present in large numbers, has been seen by Indian soldiers resuming some PLA personnel. If we are to believe sources, some Chinese soldiers from the height of Finger 4 have been taken to the nearby Field Medical Hospital which is next to Finger 6. According to officials, the health of PLA staff has started to deteriorate in the past two to three days. This development now shows that China’s challenges to continue the high-altitude deployment in Ladakh have increased. This incident happened when India has been threatened by the Chinese government media in the past that if the conflict continues, the Indian soldiers could perish in the winter and go back on their own.

Fix to come

The finger area is with eight peaks with the Sreejap range on one side from which the Pangong Tso is visible. The biggest clash between the two countries is currently taking place in the eastern region of Ladakh. About a lakh of soldiers from both countries are present here. These jawans are deployed in the depth zone along with weapons and other equipment. On Finger 4, Indian troops have taken their positions just a few meters away from the Chinese soldiers. In East Ladakh, the temperature in winter reaches below -50 degrees and the wind is also very strong.

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You are already signed in