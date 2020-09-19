Corona can be completed in 15 seconds by cleaning the nose and mouth with iodine, scientists claim. Iodine solution kills coronavirus in 15 seconds says study Can wash your nose and mouth with iodine

Scientists explain how iodine will eliminate the virus

Scientists have said in their study that when the coronavirus was kept in an iodine solution at 0.5 percent concentration, it was eradicated in 15 seconds. To explain this more clearly, the scientists said we prepared three antiseptic solutions of iodine (Povidone-iodine) to make it stronger. In which the iodine content was kept at 0.5%, 1.25% and 2.5%. When scientists released the coronavirus in all three antiseptic solutions, iodine, 0.5% of the corona was found to have been eliminated.

Scientists said we did the same test with ethanol alcohol, but the result was not positive. The research has not been successful in completely eliminating the ethanol corona.

If the virus is put in the nose and mouth, the patients’ condition will not be serious.

Scientists say that cleaning with iodine puts the virus in the nose and mouth and prevents it from getting into other parts of our body. If you stop here, the virus cannot reach the lungs, which makes the patients’ condition not critical. This also reduces the risk of life.

Scientists have claimed that in most cases, the virus is seen entering through our noses. The nose has the highest ACE2 receptors, which help the corona to spread infection. Apart from this, virus enters through the mouth … Therefore, clinical studies focus on cleaning the nose and mouth.

Should you wash your mouth and nose with iodine to avoid COVID-19?

Should you wash your mouth and nose with iodine to avoid COVID-19? In response to this question, researchers say doctors can tell patients the correct way to wash the nose with iodine solution, but this is only by the medical team. are supervised. If this is done, the risk of infection can be significantly reduced by aerosols or droplets of the corona exiting the mouth or nose.

Scientists advised against rinsing the mouth and nose with iodine at home

Researchers have made it clear that cleansing the nose and mouth with Povidone-Iodine can eliminate corona, but they have advised against doing it at home. Researchers have warned people not to try in this house at all. This should only be done under the supervision of a doctor.

Researchers also said this method can reduce the risk of severe symptoms due to COVID-19, as it can help reduce viral load in the lungs.