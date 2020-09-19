Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in the country, more than 93 thousand cases found in one day. coronavirus in india rises to 5308015 on Saturday

India

| Published: Saturday, September 19, 2020, 10:21 AM [IST]

New Delhi. The corona virus (Kovid-19) is not less damaged in the country. The total number of infections has exceeded the 53 million mark. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family, 93,337 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country and 1,247 patients have died in the last 24 hours. Now the total number of positive cases in the country has risen to 53,08,015, including 10,13,964 active cases, 42,08,432 fines / dismissals / displaced persons, and 85,619 patient deaths.

However, the Department of Health and Family Welfare says that India has surpassed the US in the cases of the Coronavirus, reaching the number one place in the world. The total recovery has exceeded 42 lakh. At the same time, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) says a total of 6,24,54,254 samples have been taken for the coronavirus through September 18, of which 8,81,911 on Friday.

Where how many cases?

In West Bengal, 3,192 new cases and 59 deaths within one day have been reported. The total number of cases was now 2,18,772, including 1,90,021 dismissals, 24,509 active cases and 4,242 deaths. Karnataka has recorded 8,626 new cases, 10,949 dismissals and 179 deaths. The total number of cases has risen to 5,02,982, including 1,01,129 active cases, 3,94,026 dismissals, and 7,809 deaths. Odisha has recorded 4,101 recoveries, bringing the total recovery to 1,37,567. The total number of cases has risen to 1,71,341, including 33,039 active cases and 682 deaths. Goa has recorded 596 new cases, 470 recoveries and 8 deaths. The total number of cases here now stands at 27,379, including 5,730 active cases, 21,314 recoveries and 335 deaths.

405 patients died in Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 6,584 new cases, 6,806 recoveries and 98 deaths. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 3,42,788, including 2,70,094 recoveries, 67,825 active cases, and 4,869 deaths. Maharashtra has recorded 21,656 new Kovid cases, 22,078 recoveries and 405 deaths. The total number of cases is 11,67,496, including 8,34,432 recoveries, 31,791 deaths, and 3,00,887 active cases. In Punjab, 2,817 new cases, 2,645 healings and 62 deaths have been reported within 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state has risen to 92,833, including 21,662 active cases, 68,463 dismissals, and 2,708 deaths.

More than 4,300 cases in Delhi

In the capital Delhi, 4,387 new cases have been registered, bringing the total number of cases to 2.38,828. The number of active and recovered cases is 32,250 and 2,01,671 respectively. The death toll is 4,907. Tamil Nadu has 5,488 new cases, 5,525 dismissals, and recorded 67 deaths. The total number now stands at 5.30.908, including 46.506 active cases, 4.75.717 dismissals and 8.685 deaths. In Chandigarh, 260 new cases have been registered, bringing the total number of cases to 9,506, including 2,978 active cases, 110 deaths and 6,415 recovery cases. Jammu and Kashmir registered 1,330 new cases, 784 recoveries and 15 deaths. The total number of cases here has risen to 61,041, including 39,305 recoveries and 966 deaths.

