Court Bans Release of Amitabh Bachchan’s Movie Jhund, Know Why Andhra Pradesh: Kukatpally Court Remains With Amitabh Bachchan’s Upcoming Movie ‘Jhund’

Published: Saturday, September 19, 2020, 10:21 PM [IST]

Hyderabad Kukatpally court of Andhra Pradesh’s Ranga Reddy district has delayed the release of Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming movie Jhund. The court has banned the film for copyright infringement. The court also said that the film should not be streamed on an OTT platform (over the top).

Let me tell you that after this Big B’s movie, the crisis clouds loom. In this movie Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a football coach. Due to copyright infringement, filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar is known to have given legal notice to Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund film director and producer Nagraj Manjule, T-series chairman Bhushan Kumar and the film’s lead actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The filmmaker said he only got the response to the announcement from the T-series. Nandi Chinni Kumar has claimed that she was cheated on by the makers of the film and that Nandi Chinni Kumar approached the court to block the release of the film.

Kumar claims he bought the rights to make the film in 2017, who was a slum soccer player and Indian captain in the Homeless World Cup. Nandi Chinni Kumar planned to write and direct a bilingual film called Slum Soccer about the life of Akhilesh, born in a township in Nagpur. Akhilesh was addicted to drugs. But his interest in football is very strong. His passion changed his life and he also became the captain of India in the Homeless World Cup.

Explain that the film director claimed to have registered the story and screenplay with the Telangana Cinema Writers Association on June 11, 2018. At the same time, director of Marathi blockbuster Sairat Nagraj Manjule bought the rights to make a film about the life of Vijay Barse, Akhilesh’s coach.

