CTI writes to Minister of Finance demand to reduce excise duties on petrol and diesel Chamber of Commerce and Industry wrote letter to Minister of Finance for excise duties on petrol diesel

| Updated: Saturday, September 19, 2020, 5:33 PM [IST]

New Delhi: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CTI) has written a letter to the Union Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman. In which he has demanded to reduce excise duties on gasoline and diesel. Apart from this, a copy of this letter was also sent to Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday. According to the CTI, it is not correct to levy more excise duty on petroleum products during this recession.

CTI president Brij Goyal said in the letter that the entire country is currently facing a financial crisis due to the Coronavirus. In such a situation they ask for a reduction in the excise duties on petrol and diesel, so that the public can get some relief. He further wrote that people avoid traveling in public vehicles during the Corona epidemic. When he leaves his car, his pocket is overloaded.

Supreme Court refuses to interfere with gasoline and diesel prices, dismissal request

According to the CTI, farmers are the backbone of the Indian economy. They also use expensive petrol diesel, which has an impact on the economy. He hoped the government would soon consider their demands and lower excise duties on petroleum products. In many ways, the opposition has also targeted Modi’s government for gasoline and diesel prices.

What is the current price?

The government’s oil marketing companies HPCL, BPCL and Indian Oil did not make changes to gasoline prices on Saturday, but diesel prices dropped 20 paise per liter today. Gasoline is sold today in the national capital at Rs 81.14 and diesel at Rs 71.82 per liter.

