Donald Trump lost the opportunity to meet India and China, he was taken by Putin for this purpose. Why Russia Takes So Much Interest In India-China Border Dispute

Trying to get status in South Asia

According to an article published in South China Morning Post, an article from Hong Kong, Russia wants to reclaim some of its lost land in South Asia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a big statement about the meetings that took place during the ongoing tension between India and China. Lavrov had said, “Both China and India are very useful countries and the goal of border stability is through such gatherings.” However, experts are still skeptical that these meetings are hardly successful. The soldiers of both countries are just a few meters away in the Line of Actual Control (LAC). About a lakh of soldiers from both countries are currently just across the border.

The Soviet Union wants to become Russia

According to experts, Russia’s interest in the dialogue between India and China can be seen through additional efforts to regain lost ground in South Asia. “Russia’s return to South Asia can be traced back to a number of reasons,” said Alex Kupryanov, an NGO affiliated with the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow. He says the main reason is that Russia now wants to actively return to the big politics of South Asia. Russia wants to regain the same influence it had in the 1980s and 1990s when its troops invaded Afghanistan. From here also began the collapse of the Soviet Union and then a major economic crisis.

Trump has missed a great opportunity

Since Russia’s power fell to President Vladimir Putin in 2000, the country’s strength has been declining. Russia is currently making efforts to regain its influence in West Asia and Africa. But all his focus is on the politics of South Asia. The meeting of Foreign Minister S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Wang Wai in Moscow is seen as a high-profile diplomatic victory. According to experts, Putin cleverly seized this opportunity when the US could not mediate between China and India. Let me tell you that both India and China have rejected US President Donald Trump’s offer of arbitration.

India will always be a real partner

Russia’s borders can fulfill Putin’s dream he saw decades ago. By merging China and India, Putin’s dream of a vast Eurasia can be realized. Experts believe that Russia therefore believes that both India and China are very important to it. Russia is currently in contact with Bangladesh, Nepal and even Pakistan in addition to China and India. But Russia knows that its presence in South Asia starts with India and ends with it. If relations with Russia and Pakistan have grown, it has been in response to the close ties between the US and India. Russia still sees India as its trusted partner and will always see it as a natural partner.