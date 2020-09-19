Earthquake: Earthquakes in Meghalaya, measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale. earthquake of magnitude 3.8 occurred 80 km north of Tura, Meghalaya

Shillong. An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale was felt in the northeastern state of Meghalaya at 8:18 PM on Saturday. The earthquake’s epicenter was 50 miles north of Tura. This information has been provided by the National Center for Seismology. Earlier there was an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale near Kargil in Ladakh.

The Ministry of Earth Science reported Tuesday that the National Seismological Network recorded 413 earthquakes in the country from March 1 to September 8. The ministry told the Rajya Sabha in a written response that the NCS manages the NSN for earthquake detection and discovery of such activities in and around the country. The ministry also said that NSN has recorded a total of 413 earthquakes in the country from March 1, 2020 to September 8, 2020.

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed