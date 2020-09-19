Education system will be revived with NEP, India will get a new status: President Kovind | President Kovind said NEP will restore India’s glory as a great learning center

New Delhi: Recently, Modi’s government has implemented a new education policy in the country. The government claimed that this policy is made entirely according to the 21st century. Since then, programs have been organized by the Ministry of Education. President Ram Nath Kovind also attended a conference on Saturday. Also discussed at length about the new education policy and explained its many advantages.

President Kovind said the national education policy was drawn up after considering the comprehensive participation of more than 2.5 lakh grams of panchayats, more than 12,500 local authorities and about 675 counties and more than 2 lakh suggestions. Curiosity has always been encouraged in our traditions. More importance is attached to curiosity than to Jigisha (desire to win through debate or argument). In such a situation, the goal of national education policy is to revitalize our education system to meet the needs of the 21st century. India will also be given a new place. He said that in ancient times India was a respected educational center of the world, that there were reputable educational institutions of Taxila and Nalanda University, but today there is no university in India in the world rankings. The new education policy is also expected to improve in this direction.

President Kovind went on to say that I am pleased that women’s GER is slightly higher than men’s in the All India Survey of Higher Education 2018-19. However, the proportion of female students in institutions of national importance and technical education is very low. This needs to be resolved. According to him, the National Education Policy will be a milestone in the history of our country. This will not only strengthen the future of our youth, but also make our country self-reliant.

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You are already signed in