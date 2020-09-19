Food-Based Coronavirus Spread, FSSAI Tells Truth Government Responses to Food-Borne Coronavirus Transmission in Lok Sabha

The corona virus does not spread through food

In fact, a committee of experts was formed on behalf of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which released information in the Lok Sabha on Friday that no such evidence has been found so far, saying that it is possible that the coronavirus can be transmitted through foodstuffs. is distributed. The committee also said that the food products imported to India from countries with the coronavirus are also completely safe.

Food from Corona affected countries is safe

In this regard, Secretary of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey, in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha, quoted the committee’s report and said that there is no evidence of coronavirus contamination through food so far. Ashwini Choubey also said that the food imported from China and other countries affected by the coronavirus is also completely safe for human consumption.

FSSAI has released an e-handbook

In its report, the FSSAI committee, in an advisory opinion from global organizations such as the World Health Organization and the Food and Agriculture Organization, also agreed to the spread of the coronavirus from ‘human to human’. In addition, an e-handbook ‘Eat Right during COVID-19’ has also been issued to the people by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India on safe eating during the coronavirus epidemic.

Is it necessary to wear a mask when driving alone?

It is worth noting that there are many things associated with coron virus infection that are confused among people. One such confusion has recently been overcome by the Department of Health. There was actually confusion among the people that if you travel alone in your car, that is, if you drive the car, it is mandatory to wear a mask. Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health, clarified that such instructions are not issued on his behalf, stating that it is mandatory to wear a mask even when traveling alone in a car. Rajesh Bhushan said that if you are cycling or taking a walk in the group in the morning, it is very important to apply a mask. However, if you ride alone, the Department of Health has not issued guidelines regarding the mask.

Corona cases exceeded 53 million

Let us tell you that the number of coronavirus cases in the country is rapidly increasing. On Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family said that 93,337 new cases of coronavirus were reported in several states of the country in the past 24 hours, after which the total number of cases rose to 53,08,015. However, of these 42,08,432 patients have been cured so far and there are currently 10,13,964 active cases. In the past day, 1,247 people have died from the coronavirus and the death toll has risen to 85,619.

