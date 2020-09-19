Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif can return to active politics, talk to Bilawal Bhutto by phone. Pakistan’s former prime minister, nawaz sharif, can return to active politics

International

oi-vivek singh

| Published: Saturday, September 19, 2020, 7:30 PM [IST]

Islamabad Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif can return to active politics after almost a year. The discussion about this is noisy in the Pakistani media. This was reinforced when recently the chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, invited Sharif to participate online in a meeting of several opposition parties. The meeting has been convened to organize a joint protest against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Nawaz chief Nawaz Sharif, head of the Pakistan Muslim League, has lived in London since November last year. The Lahore Supreme Court allowed Sharif to go to London for trial. Nawaz Sharif has been in London ever since.

All party gatherings can be recorded

On Friday, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spoke to Nawaz Sharif over the phone and invited him to an all-party meeting convened by the opposition. Bilawal tweeted that he “has just spoken to Mian Sharif. He is aware of his health and has invited him to participate in the PPP opposition online meeting.”

Mariyaz Nawaz, considered the daughter and successor of Nawaz Sharif, tweeted and thanked Bilawal Bhutto.

Although Nawaz Sharif’s party PML-N has not made any statement regarding its participation in the meeting, party senator Musadik Malik said on a Pakistani television that Sharif will attend and address the meeting online. According to Malik, Maryam Nawaz will also participate in the meeting.

Had to be ripped off in 2017

Nawaz Sharif was impeached as Prime Minister in 2017. Nawaz Sharif, the three-time Prime Minister of Pakistan, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar were convicted in the Avefield Property Case in Pakistan on February 6, 2018. Sharif was also sentenced to seven years in the Al-Azizia Steel Mill case in 2018. In both cases, however, he was bailed and the court allowed him to go to London for treatment.

Sharif was allowed to go to London for 8 weeks for treatment, but he has been there ever since. Sharif’s lawyer has said he is in London due to health issues and is undergoing treatment.

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed