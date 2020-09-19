Governor Dhankar said of the arrest of Lashkar terrorists that West Bengal has become a bomb-making base. West Bengal governor targets police over NIA arrests, calls for ‘ostrich pose’

Kolkata. West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar has again criticized the state government. This time, directed against the state government, he has said that West Bengal has become an ‘illegal bomb-making ground’ and that the state administration cannot escape its responsibility for ‘worrying deterioration’ of public order. Governor Jagdeep Dhankar’s indictment comes after the arrest of terrorists from Bengal.

Let us tell you that the NIA has arrested an attempt by the internationally banned terrorist organization Al Qaeda to establish shelter in India and arrested nine members in West Bengal and Kerala by tackling it. This information was provided on Saturday by the agency’s official spokesperson. The governor tweeted, “The state has become a basis for the illegal making of bombs, which can destabilize democracy.” Mamta Banerjee police are busy with political work and confronting the opposition.

The accountability of law and order in the state is getting worse by the day. The West Bengal police cannot escape. Dhankhar claimed in another tweet, “How far away the director general of the police is, is far from reality, is a cause for concern. His attitude to ostrich is very disturbing. He praised the role of the police officers and said that they work in difficult conditions, but the problem lies with those who are guided by politics. The governor has previously criticized the state police and the administration several times.

