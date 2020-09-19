If the PM Relief Fund is already there, what is the need for other funds like this one: Adhir Ranjan | I want to ask Nirmala Sitharaman what is the need to create parallel fund if we already have PMNRF ?: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha

New Delhi. Congress leader in Lok Sabha and Member of Parliament from Behrampur in West Bengal, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, today asked many questions to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary has said in Parliament that I want to ask our Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that when we already have the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), what is the need to create a parallel fund. He said I want to ask FM if it is true that you took money from Chinese banks after a clash between Bharti Jawan and Chinese soldiers in the Galvan Valley.

He asks how much has been borrowed from China since April. On the other hand, several opposition parties, including DMK and Trinamool Congress, also opposed the creation of PM Cares Fund, claiming that it was not transparent. In the Lok Sabha, while discussing the Taxation Bill and other laws (amendment and exemption of certain provisions), the opposition parties argued that there is an argument for the creation of PM Cares Fund, even though the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund already exists .

