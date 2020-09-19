In the Corona era, the people of Taiwan fill the unique flight, such a ‘flight that goes nowhere’. Taiwanese travelers enjoy a flight to nowhere

Published: Saturday, September 19, 2020

Taipei. A Taiwanese airline flew 120 passengers on Saturday. The special thing was that it was a flight that was going nowhere. The flight, with all passengers on board, flew over the South Korean resort of Jeju and returned to the location. This is part of the Taiwan airline’s initiative under which special types of flights are arranged to make people feel normal in the Corona era.

Flights from abroad are prohibited in Taiwan to combat the corona virus. This is why the coronavirus has appeared on the island so far.

At the same time, many people who constantly travel by air also miss these restrictions. At the same time, the major airlines of Taiwan and Japan are trying to generate revenue in one way or another. In such a situation, these companies bring such special flights for their customers, which makes people see the site.

Returned after making the site visible

On Saturday, one of those flights, operated by TigerAir Taiwan, the low-cost unit of China Airlines, Taiwan’s largest airline, took off. The flight took off from Taiyuan International Airport in Taipei and headed to Jeju, South Korea. During this time the passengers looked out over the island and the fog spread over it. After this, the flight returned without landing.

Before the flight, passengers and staff posed with stickers in Chinese, Korean and English that South Korea reminds you of.

Increase in domestic flights

If the international flight is completely stopped and the island is under coronavirus control. As such, Taiwan has seen an increase in domestic flights. There are flights to the islands off the coast of Taiwan and the east coast. This is why TigerAir has hired some of its aircraft for resupply on the domestic route.

