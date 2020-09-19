In the past 5 years, the number of farmers receiving MSP has increased by 70 percent, so why the ruckus about the minimum support price? | Wheat farmers doubled it in 5 years, rice 70 percent higher than why MSP scares farmers

How many MSP did wheat farmers get?

As of September 9, the number of wheat farmers using MSP during the Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2020-21 has increased by 22 percent to 43.33 lakh from 35.57 lakh last year.

At the same time, the data shows that the number of wheat farmers benefiting from MSP has doubled compared to RMS 2016-17, which is up 112 percent. The number for 2016-17 was 20.46 lakhs.

How much MSP did the rice farmers get?

The data also shows that during the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2019-20, the number of paddy farmers using MSP has increased to 1.24 crore. This is 28 percent more than 96.93 lakh rice farmers who had used MSP during KMS (KMS) 2018-19. Data for KMS 2020-21 is not available as the purchase of Kharif Paddy has not yet started.

The number of rice farmers using MSP has increased by 70 percent since 2015-16, when the number was 73.08 lakh.

The farmers in any state have benefited so much from the MSP

During the RMS season, the five states where wheat farmers have benefited the most from the MSP are Madhya Pradesh (15.93 lakh), Punjab (10.49 lakh) and Haryana (7.80 lakh). , Uttar Pradesh (6.63 lakh) and Rajasthan (2.19 lakh).

The five states where the rice farmers have benefited the most during the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2019-20 have benefited – Telangana (19.88 lakh), Haryana (18.91 lakh), Chhattisgarh (18.38) Lakh), Odisha (11.61 Lakh) and Punjab (11.25 Lakh).

What is the problem of farmers regarding MSP

There is a lot of anger among farmers about the new agricultural law of the Modi government (Agri Bill 2020). Of the bills passed by the central government in the Lok Sabha, the most worrying for farmers is the minimum support price (MSP – Minimum Support Price). Farmers fear the MSP system will end after the new two laws are enacted. However, the government says such a thing will not happen. This new bill will give farmers more power.

Let us know that when determining the MSP – Minimum Support Price, the government takes many things into account, such as production costs, supply demand, equality in input-output price, price change.