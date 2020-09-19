In the US firing in New York, more than 12 people shot, two killed. America mass shooting in New York Rochester

New Delhi. There was heavy shooting in New York, USA on Friday evening. Two deaths have been confirmed in this incident. While at least 12 people have been shot. The injured have been admitted to hospitals. The shooting took place in the Rochester area of ​​New York.

