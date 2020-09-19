IPL 2020: IPL starts today in the Corona era, for the first time something that has never happened. IPL 2020: All these things will not happen for the first time in IPL 2020 due to covid-19 MI vs CSK

| Updated: Saturday, September 19, 2020, 11:09 AM [IST]

New Delhi: The 13th season of the IPL (IPL 2020) kicks off today (September 19) in the Corona era. On Saturday, the IPL-2020 pub will be played between MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians. This time, a lot of things have changed during IPL matches because of the Corona epidemic. During this IPL series, there will be many such things that have not happened in an IPM competition before.

IPL 2020: This time things will not happen in IPL

The 13th season of IPL will be played in UAE due to the rising Corona epidemic in India. While this is not the first time, there have been two IPL seasons outside the country even before that. Once played in South Africa in 2009 and UAE in 2014. But for the first time this year, there will be no spectators on the field to watch the players play. Yes, no IPL tickets will be sold this time and no one will be able to attend the match.

Apart from this, some rules of the game have also been changed, taking into account the fate of the Corona. Players will not be able to use sliva / saliva on the ball. The captains of both teams will not join forces after the toss. You will not see cheerleaders for the first time in IPL. This time it will be a challenge for the IPL players to play under such conditions.

IPL 2020: First match in MI vs CSK

According to Indian time, the first match of IPL, which is between MI and CSK, starts on Saturday at 7:30 PM. The first game of the Mumbai and Chennai team will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The match will be live on Star Sports Network in India. Apart from this, online streaming of the match will take place in the Hotstar app.

