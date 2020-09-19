Iran threatens America, “will avenge Sulemani’s death, but for him a female ambassador …” | Tehran is avenging its top commander Qasem Soleimani, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said

International

oi-vivek singh

| Published: Saturday, September 19, 2020, 10:19 PM [IST]

Tehran. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard chief openly threatened the US on Saturday that it would avenge the death of its top commander Qasim Sulemani. Those responsible for this are punished. Sulemani, the head of Iran’s famous Quds Force, was killed in a US air raid near Baghdad airport in January this year.

A recent US media report, citing unnamed sources, claimed that Tehran could attack US ambassador to South Africa Lana Marx ahead of the November presidential election to avenge Suleimani’s death.

To this, President Donald Trump warned Tehran that if it happens, America will respond a thousand times more. The South African government’s security service on Friday denied input of the threat of such an attack on Marx.

The head of the Revolutionary Guard replied

Major General Hussein Salami, head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, responded to Trump’s warning. The salute said that the revenge of our great commander’s martyrdom would be certain, serious, and real. But ours will do it with dignity and it will be fair and fair.

He went on to say that what do you think we will attack the female ambassador to South Africa to avenge our martyr brother? We focus on those directly or indirectly involved in the martyrdom of this great man. You should know that everyone who gets involved, we will focus on it.

Sulaimani was killed in an American attack

Please tell us that Qasim Sulemani, the head of the Quds Force in Iran, was killed in a US air strike. His assistant and Qatib Hezbollah commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were also killed in the attack.

After Sulemani’s death, Iran fired several missiles at US bases in Iraq, but US President Trump did not retaliate again.

S Jaishankar visits Iran before reaching Moscow, will Iranian Foreign Minister meet Rajnath Singh arriving in Iran due to Chinese tensions or US elections? If there was a war, India had no chance of winning: Global Times Rajnath Singh appealed to Iranian Defense Minister Hatami, wrote this special thing on Twitter, completed his tour of Russia and left for Iran with Rajnath Singh, minister of Defense Amir Hatami China will meet to hold major intervention in US presidential election: China: the White House Iran has collected 10 times more uranium than the border, preparations to create nuclear weapons? So what was the end of Corona devastation in Iran, lowest number of recorded cases in Iran 24 hours: 2 missiles attacked Ukraine jet in 25 seconds, Black Box told the intimidating story only in call for sanctions against Iran Parsi’s who came to India 1000 years ago as refugees, 13 countries of America, the UN Security Council left, the supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali’s love for India got mixed up in the country, created a Twitter account in Hindi

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed