Javed Akhtar said nepotism in the film industry was impossible, said about drugs – I was just talking about this…. Lyricist Javed Akhtar commented on allegations of gangism nepotism in the Bollywood industry

No problem with today’s numbers

Javed Akhtar, who has won several national awards, has worked in the industry for five decades. In addition, he said that he has no problem with the new songs going to Bollywood. He says, “You also need item numbers depending on the time requirement. I wrote Hawa Hawaii (Mr. India, 1987) Ek Do Teen (Tezaab, 1988). He was sort of an item song. If you have a movie and five item numbers it won’t work. You should have all kinds of songs. ‘

‘Nepotism is not possible’

The Bollywood industry has been in the news in recent months due to many allegations. Of which the most burning issue is that of nepotism. Akhtar says about this: “Inheritance cannot be favoritism. I think people are confused about heritage and nepotism. Nepotism is not possible in the film industry, because in the end, the man who buys tickets at the box office is the same voter and cannot be wrong. It may happen that if a movie is born into a family, it can easily reach the door of the industry, but that’s not all.

‘I have not experienced any grouping and favoritism’

Regarding groupism and partiality, Akhtar said he has never experienced these things in his music career. He says, “You saw Shankar-Jaikishan, Naushad and Shakeel etc. Yes, there are people like PR Chopra who have made Sahir their lyricist. Yash Chopra also worked with Sahir for a long time. This is comfort level. When you work together, you develop understanding and your conversation is fully respected. ‘

What did Javed Akhtar say about drugs

At the same time, the NCB arrested Riya Chakraborty after the drug corner surfaced in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. After which there is a lot of discussion in the industry about medicines. Javed Akhtar says drugs are the current problem in society and not just in the film industry. Akhtar said he has only heard of drugs, never seen them with his own eyes. He has also heard that the use of drugs is mainly done by the youth and that this is not only the current problem of Bollywood, but of the whole of society. Javed Akhtar said that this issue should also be looked into otherwise they don’t know what’s valid and what’s illegal.

Kangana – 99 percent of people are on drugs

Let me tell you recently, actress Kangana Ranaut had said that 99 percent of people in Bollywood use drugs. He had been tweeting continuously for several days stating that he is willing to help NCB on this matter. Kangana had said that drugs are given for free at the party of Bollywood’s big houses.

Ravi Kishan has raised the drug issue in Parliament

After this, actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan also raised the issue of drugs in the industry in Parliament. He had said drug addiction is also common in the movie industry. Many people have also been arrested. NCB is doing very well. I urge the central government and the prime minister to take swift action to arrest the perpetrators, punish them, and end the neighboring countries’ conspiracy. To which SP MP and actress Jaya Bachchan hit back, saying Ravi Kishan slandered the entire industry because of some people. He even went so far as to say that some people make holes in the plate they eat.