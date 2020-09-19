Kangana requested compensation of 2 crores for breaking office, BMC said in Supreme Court – fine imposed on actress. Kangana Ranaut’s plea to BMC seeks rejection says’ Rs 2 crore demand must know abuse law

BMC said – Kangna Ranaut fined by the court

The BMC has stated in its affidavit that the compensation amount of Rs 2 crore requested by Kangana Ranaut for damages is an abuse of canon proceedings. His plea in court should not be considered.

BMC said the court should not cancel the actress’s petition, but that the court should fine them for filing the petition. The relief that the actress is looking for is against the legal process.

Hearing on BMC vs Kangana case on Sept. 22

On September 9, the BMC destroyed Kangana Ranaut’s office at Pali Hill in the Mumbai suburb of Bandra for illegal construction. Kangana then appealed to the High Court. In the Supreme Court, a bank led by Judge SJ Kathavala stayed out of the BMC action on the same day.

Kangana Ranaut then amended her petition on September 15, demanding Rs 2 crore in compensation, denouncing BMC’s action as false. Now the next hearing in this case is on September 22.

The whole controversy started after criticism from the Maharashtra government

The dispute between Shiv Sena and Kangana Ranaut started when the actress said she felt insecure about going to Mumbai after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Criticism of that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said if the actress is scared, he shouldn’t come to Mumbai.

Kangana reacted sharply to this, asking why Mumbai looks like POK. After which Sanjay Raut used blasphemy for Kangana. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old actress got a Y + protective cover. Kangana, meanwhile, has also made many claims about Bollywood drugs Nexus through her social media.