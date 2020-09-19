Know, what is the biobubble of IPL, which protects players from Corona, this penalty will be given if they break the rules. bio bubble of IPL 2020 protect players from coronavirus, punishment will be given if rules broken

What is bio bubble, how does it protect against corona

Organizing the IPL-2020 in the Corona virus crisis turns out to be quite difficult. Players and other personnel must follow different guidelines to avoid the epidemic. Meanwhile, the bio-bubble environment (bio-bubble) designed to protect it from Corona is very much under discussion these days. Cricket fans want to know what the problem is and how it can reduce the chance of corona contamination.

Bio-bubble appeared in series in England and Pakistan

Remind yourself recently that during a series between England and Pakistan the name Eco Bubble or Bio-Bubble was often heard. Now even before the IPL match starts, the discussion has intensified here as well. There is a restriction on leaving a player or staff outside of this bubble. So let us tell you today what is eco bubble aka bio bubble and how does it protect against corona?

Bio-bubble is formed after going through many processes

It is significant that before the start of IPL all players, organizers, coaches and staff had to go through the corona test many times. The process of teams coming to Dubai started from August 20. Before reaching Dubai, the player’s support staff, coach and support staff were tested twice on the Kovid-19. They were then all quarantined for seven days according to the rules in Dubai. It has been corona tested several times.

Exact contact with the outside world

To be included in the eco-bubble, it is mandatory to have a corona test negative at least three times. Once involved in the bubble, the person is trapped alone from the premises to the hotel. Simply put, that person’s contact with the outside world is completely over, he is allowed to meet the same people who are already in the bio-bubble’s safety circle. Apart from this, they are also not allowed to meet their friends, fans and relatives.

Medical team to test corona is also involved

The bio bubble includes all players, coaching and support staff, match official, hotel staff participating in IPL 2020. Even the medical team conducting the corona test has been included and they too are not allowed outside the bubble. Explain that a different bubble has been set up for people belonging to each department. Only under special circumstances is it allowed to leave the bubble until the tournament is over, to return to it will have to go through the whole process.

What happens if I break the rules?

According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), severe action can be taken against the person who broke the biobubble. Convicted of violating the IPL Code of Conduct, he can be punished. Players can be banned from certain matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore have even warned that the player who breaks the bubble may have to lose the contract.