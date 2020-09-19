Meeting of the chief secretary on air pollution in NCR, talks about burning stubble PMO led panel initiates action in favor of air pollution management in ncr

India

oi-Rizwan M

| Published: Saturday, September 19, 2020, 7:22 PM [IST]

New Delhi. On Friday, the prime minister, Dr. PK Mishra, a high-level meeting on the issue of air pollution in NCR. According to information provided by the PMO on Saturday, the meeting of a high-level task force established to improve air quality in the National Capital Region was chaired by PK Mishra. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, Secretaries of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Agriculture, Roads, Petroleum and the Central Government Pollution Control Council. The crop has to be harvested in the near future, which increases pollution in Delhi-NCR every year. In such a situation, the chief secretary called a meeting before the harvest and the start of the winter season to take precautions and preventive measures to address air pollution.

The chief secretary told the chief secretaries of the states and secretaries of all departments in the meeting that the purpose of organizing this meeting soon is to take all necessary steps in time. This includes burning stubble and other things.

At the meeting, during the all-circumstances talk, it was revealed that incidents of crop residues and stubble burning in the neighboring states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were very high last year. The Prime Minister’s Chief Secretary has issued a number of guidelines to speed up the planned work and ensure that the straw is not lit. Let us know that every October-November air pollution in Delhi-NCR increases significantly. The reason for this is believed to be the burning of stubble in Haryana, Punjab. Delhi-NCR also had a lot of trouble with this last year. This case then also went to the Supreme Court.

Also read – Schools open from Monday after six months, classes can only be conducted with these guidelines

Yogi’s minister Atul Garg accused of grabbing assets worth 50 crores, cousin sued PMO for 6 years after becoming prime minister, this birthday he won’t be able to do PM Modi Mangesh Ghildiyal IAS: no teacher in school If the collector and his wife started teaching children, then know who these 3 trusted IAS officers from PM Modi, all three got important post in PMO, the internet was not in the village, PMO made arrangements so Harsh Vardhan said: troubleshooter PM Modi Sushant Singh Rajput: Investigation into ‘Udta Bollywood’, Akali Dal leader demands PM Modi, PMO refuses to answer RTI, Rahul Gandhi again questions PM transparency, LJP quotes PM’s statement Attack on Nitish’s government, JDU is forced to compare Kalidas with fear of terrorist cowardice: Owaisi’s attack on Modi’s government will be Hardik Shah to Prime Minister Modi’s personal secretary, Rajiv Topno, Sushant Sing h, to replace Suicide Case: PM Subramanian Swamy’s letter to Modi may be a CBI investigation, land for Ram temple construction PMO will set date for placing the people and foundation stone decided in the Ayodhya -meeting

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed