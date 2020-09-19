MEPs caught red-handed watching pornography in Parliament will be surprised to hear such an argument in defense. thailand mp ronnathep anuwat caught looking at obscene photo on phone during budget session

Journalists took pictures

The budget would be discussed in Thailand’s parliament on Thursday. All MPs were busy looking at the documents for the budget. At the same time, MP Ronnathep Anuvat was doing something else on the phone. Journalists sitting in the press gallery took pictures of him. Zooming in on the photo, it turned out that instead of reading the budget, Ronnathep was looking at offensive photos of women. During this time he also removed the mask from his face.

MPs were ashamed of the question from journalists when the action was caught

Ronnathep Anuvat continued to view these photos on his phone for about 10 minutes. One photo shows the woman Topelas, in the second photo it is naked on the bed. When his action was caught, he was ashamed of the question from journalists. However, he admitted seeing offensive photos on mobile. He clarified seeing the porn photos and said a girl had sent him these photos to demand money and help.

This irrational answer given in defense

The MP said that after looking closely at the background of the photos, he was trying to know if the girl was in danger. “I was trying to see if the girl is in the possession of criminals who are forcing her to take such pictures by force,” he said. I looked at things around the girl. He said that as soon as he found out she was demanding money from him, he deleted his photo.

Speaker declined action

Seeing that the case was ongoing, MP Ronnathep Anuvat was called by the Speaker of the House for clarification, but no action was taken against him. That speaker, Chuan Liqpai, said it was a personal matter. There is no rule that determines what MPs can and cannot see in the sitting room. Anuvat is a member of parliament from Chonburi Province of the ruling Palang Prakharath Party.