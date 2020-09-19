MI vs CSK: Suresh Raina was emotional after seeing the Chennai team on the field and wrote an emotional message. MI vs CSK Dream 11 IPL 2020 Suresh Raina writes emotional post for Chennai ahead of opening match

India

oi-Vineet Kumar

| Published: Saturday, September 19, 2020, 11:32 PM [IST]

New Delhi. The IPL, the world’s most popular among cricket fans, has begun, and the teams of Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians took to each other on Saturday in the first mahamukabale of the competition. The Chennai team won the coin toss in this match and decided to bowl first. Meanwhile, Suresh Raina, the CSK team’s vice captain, has written an emotional post about the team.

It is noteworthy that Suresh Raina had withdrawn his name from the IPL season this year due to personal reasons and is currently focusing on starting a cricket academy in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Suresh Raina wrote an emotional post on his social media, saying I can’t believe I’m not on the field with the team.

Read more: CSK vs MI: Dhoni enjoyed social distancing during toss, asked: can we do a slip

He wrote: ‘With the start of the IPL, I wish the entire CSK team success. I can’t believe I’m not on the field with the team at the moment, but my best wishes are with everyone. My good vibes to all of you go get it. ‘

Significantly, Suresh Raina has played 10 of the IPL’s 12 seasons for CSK and batted for the Gujarat Lions during the 2 seasons in which the team was relegated. Let me tell you that Suresh Raina had reached the UAE with CSK team to be part of this season, but for personal reasons he suddenly returned there and pulled his name from the season.

Read more: IPL 2020: Fake applause during live match, audience on fans wall, know how to be part of it

Let us tell you that the two teams faced off last year in the final game of the season in which the CSK team lost 1 point and the Mumbai team won their fourth title.

FLASHBACK 2010: Delhi Daredevil cricketer Tejashwi had an entry in politics, know who is Tanya Purohit, who will be involved this time by anchoring in IPL-2020. IPL 2020 is punished for breaking rules IPL 2020: Dhoni’s ‘Thala’ dance, whistles and thumbs went viral before game, people remember murder of ‘Rajinikanth’ cricketer Suresh Raina’s uncle: Punjab police found clues Suresh Raina Comedy King Kapil Sharma, shocked by the family’s cruelty, said – punish the criminals, when Punjab police returned home after being fed from Lucknow Sports College, Suresh Raina, told mother the reason, Election Results 2019: Congratulations on Gambhir’s victory and Modi, Harbhajan and Raina will come in this way at the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela. .

To get the latest news from Oneindia. Receive news updates all day long.

Allow notifications

You have already subscribed