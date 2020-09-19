Ministry of Finance said: The government did not stop printing 2000 notes. no decision has been made to discontinue printing of £ 2,000 denomination notes

oi-Rahul Kumar

| Updated: Saturday, September 19, 2020, 9:22 PM [IST]

New Delhi. The Ministry of Finance told the Lok Sabha on Saturday that they have not made any decision to stop printing 2000 rupees notes. In a written response, Secretary of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said the government had consulted the RBI before making a decision on an item’s banknote. Anurag Singh Thakur said that in the financial years 2019-20 and 2020-21, no letter was sent to the press for sending 2,000 rupee notes.

In fiscal years 2019-20 and 2020-21, no dash was sent to the press for sending 2000 rupee notes, but this does not mean that the government is considering discontinuing the printing of 2000 rupees notes. The Treasury Secretary has also announced that as of March 31, 2020, 27,398 banknotes of Rs 2000 are in circulation. As of March 31, 2019, the figure was 32,910 banknotes.

Anurag Thakur said the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) has reported that banknote printing on its press was also affected by the Kovid-19 epidemic. Production activities in the Reserve Bank of India Note Mudra Private Limited (BRBNMPL) Press were suspended from March 23, 2020 to May 3, 2020. Banknote printing in the press resumed from May 4, 2020.

Mudra Note Press Nashik and Bank Note Press, Dewas resumed full production operations from June 8, 2020 and June 1, 2020 respectively. Thakur said the note printing press has uninterrupted deliveries to the RBI offices / currency chests via Indian Railways wagons during the interlock period. Treasury in the supply of notes available from them. Recently there were reports in the media that the government has not printed 2,000 notes this year. After which people began to speculate that the government could stop printing 2,000 notes.

