More than 30 MPs in the throes of Corona, the government can make this big decision regarding the monsoon session! | Coronavirus MPs parliament monsoon session

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe is also infected with corona

According to a news from Indian Express, MPs’ concerns have increased after BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe became infected with the Coronavirus on Thursday. Actually, before the start of the monsoon session of parliament last Friday, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe had done a test for the corona virus, the report of which was negative. After the session started, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe presented his side of the government on Wednesday as a keynote speaker on the coronavirus case in the Rajya Sabha. A day later, Thursday, Sahasrabuddhe tweeted that after the complaint of a headache and mild fever, he underwent an overnight test for the coronavirus, which has been reported positively.

Sahasrabuddhe also went to the lobby and the main hall

After Vinay Sahasrabuddhe was infected with the Coronavirus, Derek O’Brien, Member of Parliament of the Trinamool Congress, wished him a speedy recovery by tweeting that any MP who came into contact with Sahasrabuddhe or sat with him during the session should isolate themselves. Derek O’Brien also reported that Vinay Sahasrabuddhe had also spent time in the lobby and main hall of the House.

The session can be completed by the middle of next week

Sources say the monsoon session period could be shortened if all the bills announced by the government during the lockdown are passed in both houses. The government is believed to be able to lay these bills on the floor of parliament within the first three days of next week. Two opposition MPs also said the monsoon session could be concluded by the middle of next week.

