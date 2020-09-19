NIA seizes property of terrorist Irshad who was involved in 2018 attack | NIA secures Jeem Terrorist property in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) seized the assets of a terrorist on Saturday as it surfaced the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JIM) terrorists involved in the attack on CRPF personnel in the year 2018. The case related to an attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Lethpora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in December 2017, in which 5 soldiers were killed. An NIA official said the agency has confiscated Irshad Ahmed Reshi’s housing complex as a counter-terrorism act in connection with her investigation into the bombing case.

The Anti-Terrorism Investigation Agency has pasted a warrant outside his home stating that the property has been used to carry out JEM’s terrorist activities. Reshi was arrested by the NIA on April 14, 2019. He is the son of Nazir Ahmed Reshi from Ratnipora in Pulwama district. According to the NIA, Reshi is an active surface worker (OGW) of the terrorist organization JEM. Following his arrest last year, the NIA said Reshi’s role turned out to be that of a key conspirator providing logistical support as a refugee and transport militant and exploration of the CRPF group center.

