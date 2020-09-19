On the APMC issue, Chidambaram said, Prime Minister Modi twisted and presented the congressman’s manifesto. On the APMC issue, said Chidambaram, twisted Prime Minister Modi and presented congressional manifesto

In many tweets, Chidambaram attacked Prime Minister Modi and BJP spokesmen

Chidambaram attacked Prime Minister Modi and BJP spokespersons in a series of tweets, while clarifying the abolition of the APMC law in the congressman’s manifesto at the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, saying that the BJP has distorted the congressional manifesto in the agricultural sector law. Chidambaram raised many questions about the Modi government’s agricultural law, saying that the Modi government’s law will ruin the MSP principle and public procurement system.

APMC system is really a safety net for the farmer: Chidambaram

Chidambaram said, APMC system is actually a safety net for the farmer, but it is a limited market, which is not accessible to millions of farmers. We need to expand the market for agricultural products while maintaining the safety net principle through government purchasing. It is necessary to do this, but the law being tried by Modi’s government will destroy the MSP principle and the public procurement system.

In the 2019 manifesto, Congress proposed changes to agricultural laws

Significantly, the amendment to the agricultural laws proposed by Congress in the manifesto of the latest Lok Sabha election has abolished the Agricultural Market Production Committees (APMC) Act and that the agricultural sector law proposed by the BJP was similar to the views of the Congress. They defended themselves by agreeing.

The Congress Manifesto deliberately and maliciously disfigured

In response, however, Chidambaram said Congress will provide several accessible markets for farmers willing to sell their produce before the APAC law is abolished. In his statement, Chidambaram alleged that Prime Minister Modi and BJP spokesmen have deliberately and maliciously distorted the Congress manifesto. He went on to say that Congress had promised in the manifesto that we will build thousands of farmers’ markets in villages small and large, after which the APMC laws could be changed.

PM Modi assured the country’s farmers about the agricultural sector law

At the same time, Prime Minister Modi himself assured the farmers of the country on the agricultural sector bill on Friday that the agricultural reform bill passed in the Lok Sabha will act as a defense for them and that through the implementation of the new provision, they will can convert harvest in any market. I will be able to sell at the price I want. The prime minister accused the opposition parties, especially the congress, of confusing the peasants by going against these bills and backing the middlemen with looters of the peasants’ income. He urged farmers not to fall into this confusion and to be alert.

The position of the two sides is the same on the peasants: the ousted leader Sanjay Jha

Earlier, expelled Congress Leader Sanjay Jha had quoted congressional manifestos and said the two sides’ stance on peasants is the same. Sanjay Jha tweeted, friends, in our 2019 congressman’s manifesto we pledged ourselves to abolish the APMC law and free farmers from the clutches of brokers, today Modi’s government has done the same through the Kisan Bill, after which Congress is on the backseat and Chidambaram must come to the rescue.

Now that fear has grown among farmers after the agricultural law has been questioned

It is worth noting that after Congress and opposition parties questioned the agricultural sector law, there is now a fear among farmers that they will not be able to sell on the MSP. This is why large-scale protests have started in Punjab and Haryana as the bill will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday and the BJP has instructed all Rajya Sabha MPs to remain in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday.