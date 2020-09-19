President Trump hopes the Corona vaccine will be available to every American by April 2021. By April 2021, expect to have enough Coronavirus vaccines for every American: Donald Trump

Saturday, September 19, 2020

New Delhi. Corona continues to wreak havoc in nearly 200 countries of the world. Worldwide, more than 3 crore people are infected with the coronavirus, so far 9 lakh 46 thousand people have died. Many countries, including India, are increasingly working on the development of the corona vaccine. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump also hoped that by April 2021, every American would have the Corona vaccine available.

Trump said once the vaccine is approved, the administration will immediately pass it on to the American people and receive millions of doses each month. He went on to say that we expect every American to have the Corona vaccine available by April 2021. He said brilliant doctors and scientists from the United States are working around the clock to produce the corona vaccine and that trials with three vaccines are in the final stages. Trump went on to say that work is moving very quickly on the vaccine.

President Trump’s comments come a few days after his claim, which he said, could begin distribution of the coronavirus vaccine in the US in early October. Trump said in a press conference on Wednesday, “We are very close to getting the vaccine.” We think we can start delivering anytime in October.

Although Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told lawmakers earlier on Wednesday that he expected the vaccination to begin in November or December. The vaccines that are available in limited quantities will be used first by health professionals, as these people are most in need of vaccine doses. As Redfield said, the vaccine will be available to Americans in general from the second quarter of 2021 or the third quarter.

