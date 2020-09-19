Rahul Gandhi shares a new episode of ‘India’s Heritage’, said nationalism does not support violence. rahul gandhi shared a new episode of Desh Ki Dharohar

New Delhi: Currently, Congress President and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi is very active on social media. They continue to focus on government policy via Twitter on a daily basis. In addition, various types of new campaigns are also carried out. On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi shared the 11th episode of ‘Desh Ki Heritage’ on Twitter. In which Lokmanya Tilak Ji’s bar was explained in detail.

Rahul Gandhi shared this episode, writing that ‘Swaraj and nationalism are directly related to nonviolence. Indian nationalism can never support cruelty, violence and religious sectarianism ‘. This series was started by Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of Independence Day. Stating that Congress contributed to the country’s independence and nation building.

Modi’s government introduced a number of important legislation related to agriculture during the monsoon period. Which many farmers and political parties are against. To this, Rahul Gandhi also addressed Modi’s government. He wrote on Twitter that farmers have lost faith in Modi’s government because there has been a difference in Modi’s words and actions from the start: demonetization, wrong GST and high diesel tax. The awakened farmer knows that with the agricultural law, Modi’s government will increase the trade of its “friends” and attack the farmer’s livelihood.

