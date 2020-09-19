Ravi Kishan started the day by chanting with Charas ‘Jai Bomb Bhole’: Anurag Kashyap | Ravi Kishan started the day by singing ‘Jai Bomb Bhole’ with Charas: Anurag Kashyap

The person consuming it has no right to speak about it

Anurag Kashyap said in an interview to the media that Ravi Kishan, who recently spoke in Parliament about the ‘Draga problem’, consumed charas himself. But we cannot judge Ravi Kishan for that alone. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap said he objected to Ravi Kishan’s recent statement about what he said about the “drug addiction problem” in the film industry. Ravikishan when he consumes charas himself, which he has no right to judge and speak about.

Charas started the day singing ‘Jai Bomb Bhole’

Anurag told in an interview how Ravikishan’s position bothered him. Anurag Kashyap said, “Ravi Kishan starred in my last movie Mukkabaaz. Ravi Kishan starts his day by saying Jai Shiv Shankar, Jai Bam Bhole. Jai Shiva starts the day by taking charas with Shambhu. Anurag said” This is life , everyone knows this. The whole world now knows that Ravi Kishan is taking charas. Anurag clarified that even though he must have left after becoming a minister now. “

Anurag Kashyap posed these questions regarding review

Anurag said Kashyap, but now he’s involved in drugs with that? He said I am not condemning Ravi for never seeing Charas as a drug. Based on this, it can be said that the drug is consumed. Ravikishan’s work was never affected by the taking of charas, he has always done his job well. The consumption of hash did not render them useless or make them beastly. He didn’t do anything that people associate with drugs. Anurag said that despite using charas, I have a problem when Ravikishan talks about ethics over drugs. However, Ravi Kishan has not yet commented on Anurag Kashyap’s statements.

Anurag Kashyap also revealed this about himself

In the interview, Anurag said there was a difficult period between 2006-2008 where he also talked about his own battle with chemical drugs. Anurag said this was at a time when he was depressed after his Black Friday movie was banned and his marriage to Aarti Bajaj was broken. He talked about how he started to use drugs and the shame he felt when using them. He said that although he is referred to as a ‘Charasi’ on social media, he has not smoked marijuana due to asthma. He said he makes his own cigarette rolls with tobacco, that’s why people think I’m on drugs.

What did Ravi Kishan say about the film industry?

Actor and Gorakhpur MP Ravikishan on Monday praised the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput during the monsoon session and the arrest of several individuals in the drug case, including actor Riya Chakraborty. Ravikishan said that “we know drug trafficking and drug addiction are on the rise. Our neighbors are involved in this conspiracy. Drugs are entering this country through China and Pakistan. Ravi Kishan said Our film industry is also being affected. He said,” The government must end to this conspiracy of neighboring countries destroying our youth. “

What did Ravikjan say about Jaya Bachchan’s objections?

It is significant that Ravi’s statement in Parliament was also criticized by Jaya Bachchan. He said that by just a few people you can’t affect the entire industry. Jaya Bachchan had also said that some people make holes in the plate on which they eat. In response, Ravikishan said, “I expected Jaya ji to support her. Ravi said that not everyone in the industry uses drugs, but those who do are planning to end the world’s largest film industry. . ” Part. When Jaya ji was in movies this wasn’t the case, but now we need to protect the industry. Not everyone in Bollywood is a drug addict, but we cannot deny that there are drugs. The cartel works, Ravi Kishan said it is necessary to break the backbone of this drug cartel.